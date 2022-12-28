Two workers on a crane have exposed the head of Catherine the Great. They are preparing to move the Empress from Ekaterininskaya Square in Odesa to another place. “Well, yes, until never,” says a soldier who watches the scene, while smoking a cigarette. The Odessa authorities have begun to remove this morning the monument of the one who was Empress of Russia from 1762 to 1796, who signed the foundation of the port city on the Black Sea.

The dismantling of the statue is yet another step in what the Ukrainian authorities consider a process of “de-Russification” or “de-imperialization” of the country, fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, in which they are changing street names and removing monuments that they link it to Russia or to the empire of avenues and squares.

Thousands of citizens voted in a telematic poll in favor of removing the monument, which had become a highly controversial item for much of the city, from a point where the Empress was looking askance at the nearby Potemkin Stairs. A month ago, the Odessa City Council approved the dismantling of the statue, first erected in 1900, removed in 1920 under Soviet rule, and restored in 2007 by a local businessman and relocated by Ukrainian authorities in a decision that at the time he received criticism from a part of society and from the then president Viktor Yushenko.

Catherine the Great, whose statue has been vandalized several times since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion launched on February 24, had been covered in recent weeks with large, seven-meter-high wooden plaques, on which someone had written with spray “on sale”. Before, she had been sprayed with red paint, covered in an executioner’s ski mask; In another of the actions against the monument, someone put a noose around his neck. One morning the pedestal appeared with a graffiti that read “Catherine=Putin”.

Now, the Empress will rest in one of the Odesa museums, according to a spokeswoman for the local Administration. Or perhaps in a square on the outskirts of the city, next to other monuments related to Russian imperialism, she says. Local lawmakers also voted to remove and relocate other monuments, including the 17th-century Russian war memorial Alexander Suvorov.

The government of the port city, considered the pearl of the Black Sea and one of the locations long coveted by Russian imperialism, has not yet decided what to place in place of the statue. Probably, it will be decided, they say, after the war.

The invasion has accelerated the de-Russification of Ukraine, which began with independence in 1991 and deepened after the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Donbas in 2014, in which Russia raised, fed and armed separatists in the Donetsk regions. and Lugansk. This is the conflict that Putin has used as a cover for eight years, and that he continues to use now to justify the invasion of Ukraine. The process not only affects historical episodes related to Russia, the Soviet era and the empire, but also cultural issues, such as the end of Russian music on the radio, the removal of a statue of the poet Alexander Pushkin or the decision to rename streets dedicated to Tolstoy and Tchaikovsky.

