Sickle and hammer are being replaced by a trident of the Ukrainian coat of arms in a work built in the 1980s

The government of Ukraine began this Sunday (6.Aug.2023) the replacement of the hammer and sickle at the Monument to the Fatherland, in Kiev, by a Ukrainian coat of arms. The statue was built in 1981, when the country was part of the former Soviet Union. The move is part of Kiev’s efforts to remove Soviet symbols.

The work is 102 meters high – Christ the Redeemer, in Rio, is 38 meters.

The monument depicts a woman holding a sword in her right hand and a shield in her left, on which the Soviet symbol was emblazoned. The hammer and sickle were removed on Tuesday (Aug 1). A trident representing Ukraine is being replaced.



Maxim Shemetov/ITAR-TASS Monument to the Motherland, in Kiev, before the modifications promoted by the Ukrainian Parliament

According to the local newspaper Kiev Independent, the work should be completed before Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August. The estimated cost is around US$762,000 (over R$3.7 million), financed entirely by private companies.

The initiative follows a decision by the Ukrainian Parliament, which ordered the removal of Soviet and communist symbols from the country’s streets.

At the telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the modification of the work. “This is the whole essence of the Kiev regime and the cyborgs led by it. The motherland cannot be renamed. She’s a. And the only thing you can do with it is love. They don’t know how to do this“, he wrote.