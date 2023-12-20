MWith the support of the Kiev government, Ukrainian activists are denouncing international corporations operating in Russia on the Internet. Above all, the operators want to damage the reputation of the companies and thus force them to withdraw from Russia. 45 corporations are on the list of “international sponsors of the war of aggression,” including companies such as Nestlé and Unilever as well as Metro and Knauf from Germany.

Andreas Mihm Economic correspondent for Austria, East Central and Southeast Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has also been there since January, as RBI is one of the Western banks that continues to be active in Russia after the attack on Ukraine. But for a few days now, the status of the fourth largest foreign bank in Ukraine and, with a 6.9 percent market share, the largest foreign bank as a “war supporter” of Russia has been suspended.