The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law that exempts vaccine manufacturers or the owner of a registration certificate from civil liability. The new rules are related to international agreements on the receipt of drugs from coronavirus by Ukraine under the COVAX program, Strana.ua reports.

236 parliamentarians voted for the bill.

According to the law, manufacturers are exempt from liability for the consequences of the use of vaccines and immunobiological preparations against coronavirus, registered under the obligation for emergency use.

In addition, healthcare professionals are exempt from liability for the consequences of vaccination if they acted according to the instructions.

Earlier on March 19, it was reported that Ukraine recorded a record surge in the number of people infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the year. Over the past day, 15 850 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been laboratory confirmed. Against this background, the government raised the issue of introducing a lockdown throughout Ukraine. Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko announced a three-week quarantine in the capital.

On March 10, it became known that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine issued a registration to the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus from Sinovac Biotech. The drug was the second after Covishield to receive the necessary import and emergency use documents. It is manufactured in India under license from AstraZeneca. Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine began on February 24.