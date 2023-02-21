US President Assuring NATO Union, Says West Does Not Seek To Control Or Destroy Russia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) that Ukraine remains “independent and free” even after almost 1 year of Russia’s attacks on the country.

“They targeted civilians with death and destruction. They used rape as a weapon of war. Ukrainian children were stolen […] No one, no one can take their eyes off the atrocities that Russia is committing. It’s abominable. But extraordinarily so has the response of the Ukrainian people and the world.”he said. The US leader’s remarks were given in a speech held in Poland to mark the 1-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. During his speech, Biden mentioned his surprise visit to Kiev on Monday (Feb 20). He said that the Ukrainian capital “stay strong”.

The US president also assured the union between NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the alliance’s support for Ukraine. “There should be no doubt. Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire,” he said. See also Russian missile wreaks havoc in Kiev residential area

Biden also addressed the Russian population during his speech. He said that the United States and European nations do not seek “control or destroy” the Russia.

“The West does not plan to attack Russia as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens just want to live in peace without their neighbors being enemies.”said Biden in reference to the speech given by Vladimir Putin in the Russian Parliament this Tuesday (21.feb).

At the time, the Russian leader said there was a project “anti-Russia” among western countries. He also said that the West, led by the United States, seek “unlimited power”. Putin also announced that Russia will suspend participation in the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New Start.



Playback/Youtube The White House – 21.Feb.2023 US President Joe Biden addresses a crowd in Warsaw, Poland, on the 1st year of the war in Ukraine

Biden again claimed that Putin chose war and that the permanence of the conflict is also his choice.

“He can end the war with one word. It’s simple. If the Russians stopped invading Ukraine, the war would end. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, that would be the end of Ukraine. That is why together we will ensure that Ukraine can defend itself.”he said.

According to the US president, more sanctions against Russia will be announced.

Watch the speech in English (20min50s):