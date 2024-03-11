Home page politics

Offensive on the front lines: Russia's army produces three times more grenades – but Ukrainian kamikaze drones are becoming more effective – thanks to an ingenious trick.

Kiev – Urgent warning: Russia is continually expanding its ammunition capacities. Apparently 250,000 grenades are now being produced in Russian factories – per month. In terms of quantity, this is said to be three times as much as the USA and its Western allies have promised to Ukraine. Putin's war industry is in full swing, US broadcasters reported CNN citing Ukrainian intelligence sources. This is worrying news for the government in Kiev. After a few setbacks at the front, the defenders are in danger of falling further behind. But they don't want to give up in their fight for survival yet.

Despite the impending shortage of ammunition, the Ukrainian army is now focusing on further technological development of its weapon systems. To this end, self-built kamikaze drones are supposed to increasingly target Russian grenade and rocket launchers – even if Putin's armed forces station them far behind the front line. With a simple trick, resourceful inventors have doubled the range of unmanned aircraft.

Videos surfaced: Ukraine doubles its range in drone warfare

This is shown by two newly published videos from the Ukraine war. As the Picturenewspaper reported on Monday (March 11), the Ukrainian kamikaze drones have so far had a range of around ten kilometers. But recently the Ukrainian experts have been allowing the aircraft to fly in pairs. In addition to the kamikaze drones, an increasing number of heavy transport drones are now flying, although these do not release deadly explosive charges after ten kilometers, but carry a repeater on board. These are small devices that can amplify the signal for the kamikaze drones in the air. The effect: The kamikaze drones can continue to fly – and thus attack the grenade launchers further behind the front lines.

Thanks to greater range: Ukraine is inflicting new losses on Russia's army behind the front line

Most recently, Russia had reportedly positioned its multiple rocket launchers or other launch bases further into the hinterland – and thus out of the range of the Ukrainian kamikaze drones. But now the defenders' forces have followed suit again. As the Picturenewspaper reported, citing a second video, that Ukraine had already succeeded in destroying a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer using repeater technology. The Ukrainian drone program “not only works, but also expands its geography,” the paper quoted activist Serhiy Sternenko as saying.

But whether this invention is enough? to stop the threatening Russian offensive on the Ukraine front and to change the balance of power, remains to be seen. After months of trench warfare, Russia's army had recently reported some progress. Among other things, President Vladimir Putin's troops took the city of Avdiivka after fierce fighting and pushed the defenders further inland. There, Kiev's armed forces are now trying to hold their positions by building massive defenses. But they are fighting against time. According to consistent reports, Ukraine is threatened with a massive shortage of ammunition because the NATO countries have so far fallen far short of their arms delivery commitments.

Offensive on the Ukraine front: Defenders come under pressure due to ammunition shortages

The US Army plans to produce 100,000 artillery shells per month and send them to Ukraine by the end of 2025 – which, however, currently corresponds to less than half of Russia's monthly production. And even that U.S. promise is shaky, with $60 billion in aid for Ukraine stuck in Congress.

“We are currently in a production war. The outcome in Ukraine depends on how prepared each side is to wage this war,” a senior NATO official said CNN. According to the report, Russia currently fires about 10,000 shells per day, compared to 2,000 from Ukraine. According to a European intelligence official, the situation is even worse in some areas along the 600-mile front line. Against this background, the kamikaze drone attacks 20 kilometers behind the front line are more likely to be a success. But nothing more. (jkf)