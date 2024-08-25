Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleshchuk Publishes Video and Reveals F-16 Location

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk published footage of F-16 fighters and thus revealed their location. War correspondents were able to establish where the combat vehicles are, Voyennaia Khronika reports on the social network “VKontakte”.

According to war correspondents, the fighters are located at the Kolomyia military airfield in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The published still frames from the video show the specific signs by which geolocation can be established.

It is noted that the footage that allows one to determine the location of the fighters was not included in the publication by chance. It is possible that the video appeared to eliminate the legend about the use of F-16s only from the territory of Ukraine, although the fighters can fly from airfields of neighboring NATO countries.

Earlier, military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could begin using F-16s in the Ukrainian conflict zone by the end of August. Kyiv is afraid that the fighters could be destroyed by Russian forces, so it is trying to secure the equipment it has received as much as possible, he is sure.