As signs of a Ukrainian counter-offensive mount, Russian casualties in the war with its western neighbor remain high. A video allegedly shows a crashing fighter jet.

Munich/Donbass – As the General Staff in Kyiv the alleged Russian losses in the Ukraine war determined, which are published daily, is not known.

Ukraine War: High Russian Losses – But How Are They Counted?

As hard as it sounds: Somehow supposedly killed soldiers, destroyed tanks and trucks have to be counted. Or is it more about estimates? For example, the Ukrainian armed forces recently released a video captured by a drone as a single tank is being shot Ukraine-Flag with a whole trench alleged Wagner mercenaries picks up.

With its cannon, the tank repeatedly aimed at the buried infantrymen. Before an anti-tank missile missed the military vehicle by a hair’s breadth, the estimated three-man crew in the tank was forced to retreat. So what were the casualties in the trenches? Incomprehensible. The Ukrainian military has now published a video that is clearly intended to show the downing of a Russian fighter jet (video above, from minute 1:41).

On the sequence – picked up by euronews – you can see how a fighter jet flies low and rushes over fields with constant movements of its wings. In the next section, a large fireball is shown in a wooded area, which can actually indicate the impact of a military plane full of kerosene.

Ukraine War: Alleged Russian fighter jet shot down

Ultimately, however, this can be verified just as little as the question of where what is shown is supposed to have happened. And when. But you can clearly see a parachute floating from the sky. Accordingly, the fighter pilot was apparently still able to free himself from the crashing machine.

On Saturday morning (April 8), the Ukrainian general staff reported 307 allegedly destroyed Russian aircraft in its daily report, with a +1. Which would suggest that the shooting down happened recently. Conjunctive. Also listed are 3,636 allegedly captured or disabled main battle tanks and 7,020 allegedly destroyed Russian army infantry fighting vehicles. Another statistic is heading for a sad mark.

Ukraine war: More than 177,000 Russian soldiers dead or wounded?

According to the information, an estimated 177,680 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. This cannot be verified independently either. But one can certainly assume that there are many individual fates behind it. (pm)