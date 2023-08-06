Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian army is at least approaching the city of Donetsk in its offensive in the east. In Staromaiorske, Vladimir Putin’s troops again lose some tanks.

Munich/Staromaiorske – In the Ukraine war, it is a slightly less-noticed section of the front about 160 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut on the border between the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions. But here, too, bitter fighting has been going on for weeks. And: The Ukrainian offensive is progressing there patiently and step by step. The last report from Kiev on July 27 was the recapture of the Staromaiorske settlement.

Ukraine offensive: Russian army also relies on armored formations in the east

Probably associated with (once again) significant losses by Russia, which the commander-in-chief of the Russian airborne troops has now also commented on in a video that has since been deleted. The alleged losses of tanks and armored vehicles by the troops of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin in Staromaiorske, on the other hand, has the Ukrainian portal Defense Express collected.

The list shows that the Russians, who were forced onto the defensive, not only rely on trenches, minefields and so-called “dragon teeth” made of concrete, but also in places on armored units, which in this case were apparently defeated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally congratulated the 35th Brigade on Twitter for recapturing the village. “Our south! Our boys!” wrote the 45-year-old in a tweet sharing video of the soldiers allegedly involved holding up a flag from their unit and their country.

Ukraine offensive: Russian army has to retreat in Donetsk region

For weeks, the brigade has been making slow progress on this section, but all the more compellingly. Because: The soldiers and other units of the Ukrainian armed forces involved are conquering village after village coming south from Welyka Nowosilka. Vremivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Blahodatne, Makarivka and now Staromaiorske. According to the Russian military blogger Vladimir Romanov, a withdrawal of the remaining Russian troops from neighboring Urozhaine should only be a question.

If Ukraine succeeds in this advance, it would have taken control of the T0518 regional road for about ten kilometers and could advance further south towards Staromlynivka. While Putin’s armed forces are also coming under pressure from sea drones in the Black Sea, they have been retreating for weeks about 100 kilometers southwest of the city of Donetsk (almost 920,000 inhabitants).

ZDF recently published a pixelated video of rows of dead (presumed) Russian soldiers lying on the side of the road in Storozheve. Images have now emerged from Staromaiorske that suggest significant losses of armored vehicles by the Russian occupying forces. Defense Express refers in his report to the Twitter account Naalsio, which claims to have recorded Russian tank and vehicle losses using photos and videos from social networks (see Twitter video above on Staromaiorske) and, among other things, with the much-quoted Dutch analysis portal “Oryx” works together.

Ukraine offensive: Considerable Russian losses at Staromaiorske in the Donbass

Accordingly, the Russians lost at least four T-72 and T-80 main battle tanks, three BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and at least two BMD-2 and BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles at Staromaiorske. The military blog also documented a destroyed amphibious troop transporter MT-LB and MT-LBV.

At least eleven other armored vehicles would have been knocked out, while Russia is said to have lost a number of armored vehicles in a devastating Storm Shadow attack on a facility with repair shops in northern Crimea at the end of July, for example. Southeast of Robotyne, the Ukrainians recently advanced several kilometers in their offensive in the Zaporizhia region, while they are developing their own minesweepers against Russian IEDs. The pressure on Moscow’s occupying army thus remains enormous. (pm)