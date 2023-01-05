He supports the war on Ukraine, but wants a truce for a day and a half to celebrate Orthodox Christmas despite the fact that their communities consummated their schism years ago. The Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine between January 6 and 7 “so that the Orthodox can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the Day of the Nativity of Christ.” . The priest, who has justified the invasion on several occasions, has addressed both Moscow and kyiv, although the latter has rejected the offer, considering it a “cynical trap” and a “propaganda element”, according to Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency. Less ambiguous has been the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has asked Vladimir Putin by phone for a “unilateral ceasefire” to return to the negotiating table.

Kirill, sanctioned by the West for his support of the Kremlin, has addressed “all parties involved in the internal conflict” in calling for their temporary truce, thus defending the Kremlin’s account that its confrontation with Ukraine is a civil war and not invasion of another sovereign country. The patriarch requested that this ceasefire take place between noon on Friday and midnight on Saturday.

The Russian Orthodox Church has unequivocally supported the Kremlin in its crusade on Ukraine. At the start of the war, his patriarch sent a letter to the general secretary of the World Council of Churches, the religious John Sauka, in which he accused NATO of provoking the war and making enemies of “brotherly peoples”. In April, at an event at the Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces together with Vladimir Putin, he said that it was Russia that defeated fascism in the past and that God would help them from now on. Later in September, Kirill gave another sermon in which he asserted that Russian soldiers “sacrifice themselves in the line of their military duty and wash away all their sins.” In addition, he said to pray that “this battle ends as soon as possible” and that the fewest number of brothers die in a “fratricidal” war.

kyiv has rejected the ceasefire proposal as it considers it a ploy by Moscow. “The Russian Orthodox Church is not an authority for Orthodoxy and acts only as a propagandist for war. He called for the genocide of the Ukrainians, encouraged massacres, and insisted on further militarization of Russia. Your message from a christmas truce it is a cynical trap and propaganda,” Mikhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, tweeted.

The Orthodox Church experienced its biggest schism in the last millennium in 2018. The Moscow Synod severed its relationship with the Patriarchate of Constantinople after it revoked the excommunication of Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret and granted independence to the kyiv Church. Moscow thus saw it lose one of its greatest tools to influence Ukraine, a plot whose last chapter was written in December.

A month ago, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky called for a ban on all activity of the Orthodox Church in his country with ties to Moscow. Ukrainian security forces carried out several raids in late November on various shrines devoted to the Russian patriarch on suspicion of collaborating with the enemy, including a place as special to the Orthodox world as kyiv’s Monastery of the Caves. His superior, Pavel Lebed, replied to the Ukrainian president not to veto his community and accused him of “wanting to take people’s faith away.”

Turkey calls for a truce with the Kremlin

For his part, the Turkish president held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Thursday in which he urged the Russian leader to declare “a unilateral ceasefire” in Ukraine in support of his call for negotiation. It is not the first appeal of this type that the Turkish president makes to his Russian counterpart, with whom he maintains a close relationship with constant face-to-face meetings and telephone conversations. So far, Erdogan’s ceasefire calls have failed to convince Putin, although he has been able to wring concessions from him in other negotiations such as those relating to the Black Sea grain corridor and prisoner exchanges.

Turkey has become one of the main ways to circumvent the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, both acting as a gateway for products to Russia and as a way for Russian products to go abroad through re-export mechanisms that camouflage their origin or destination. since Ankara has refused to support the measures of its partners despite being a member of NATO.

At the same time, Erdogan is very dependent on the decisions made by the Kremlin: in a year in which his continuity in power is at stake, the reductions in the price of gas that Russia sells him, the transfer of currency from Moscow and the mediation The relationship between the Turkish government and Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria will prove crucial to the Turkish president’s electoral effort, so he has no strength to impose conditions on Putin either.

In fact, in the telephone conversation this Thursday, Putin’s offer to Erdogan to turn Turkey into a distribution center for Russian gas was also discussed, in addition to Turkish demands to act against Kurdish militias in northern Syria. , according to a statement from the office of the Turkish president.

