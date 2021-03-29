The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected possible negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel without the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by UNN.

The Foreign Ministry believes that any discussion of the situation in Donbass is impossible without Kiev. This position was voiced by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

Related materials

“We are convinced that only in the full, and not in the reduced composition of the Normandy, it is possible to achieve progress on key issues of a peaceful settlement, primarily ensuring a full and comprehensive ceasefire,” he said.

Earlier on March 29, it became known that negotiations between Putin, Macron and Merkel are being prepared, but not as an event in the format of the “Normandy Four”. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Donbass will become one of the topics of the videoconference. The exact date and time of the videoconference is not yet available.

On March 26, Zelensky held emergency consultations with representatives of the countries participating in the Normandy Four due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbass in recent weeks.

Earlier, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, Oleksiy Arestovich, admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Kiev cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, since this may be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Despite an indefinite ceasefire announced on July 27, 2020, the situation on the demarcation line in Donbass has escalated in recent weeks.