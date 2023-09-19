Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Ukraine has refused to import ten such Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks. © Imago Images

Because many of the tanks were so badly worn out during training, there is currently a lack of spare parts for repairs.

Kiev/Berlin – About six months ago, the German federal government announced that it would deliver more than a hundred Type 1A5 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. But now there are said to be significant problems. That’s what he reports Mirror. According to the magazine’s information, Kiev has refused to take over ten older Leopard 1A5 tanks because they are in dire need of repair.

Experts from the Federal Ministry of Defense have now determined that the tanks were so badly worn out during the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany that they needed repairs. It is also said that several of the Leopard 1A5 tanks that were transferred to Ukraine in July broke down there due to similar problems. But Ukraine does not have trained technicians or appropriate spare parts. The Defense Ministry has not yet commented publicly on the report.

Ukraine rejects old Leopard 1 tanks: problems with repairs and spare parts

The tanks, which came from industrial stocks and were repaired by the defense companies, were the first tranches of a planned large-scale delivery. In February, the federal government promised to deliver 100 older Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine. The Bundeswehr retired its last Leopard 1 20 years ago.

But many models were initially stored. The federal government resorted to these tanks and commissioned the armorers to repair them as quickly as possible. At the same time, training of Ukrainian soldiers on the tanks also began. Already then the first voices were raised that predicted problems with repairs and spare parts. So far, no solution has been found for the issue, it says Mirror.

When asked by the magazine, the Ministry of Defense responded taciturnly. A spokesman simply replied that he could not report anything “on the specific individual case in question”. However, he admitted that there could be delays due to the limited availability of personnel and spare parts. (fmü/dpa)