Fronts are moving in the Ukrainian war and the advance of kyiv forces in the southeast has succeeded in liberating seven small towns from Russia. The Ukrainian push began after the official announcement of the start of the counteroffensive by Volodimir Zelensky and is focused on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia provinces. The Ukrainians also do not forget Bakhmut and, according to the Army, they also made gains there and the enemy suffered “significant losses.” This city of Donetsk has been devastated after months of bloody fighting and Wagner’s paramilitaries claimed to have captured it a few weeks ago. From Moscow they do not confirm the loss of ground and insist that their forces have managed to repel the enemy operations.

At the moment these are small conquests in rural areas, but Ukraine is regaining the initiative and paving the way to force the enemy to withdraw both in the south and in the east of the country from positions that seemed well consolidated. One of the liberated points is Blahodatne, which had barely a thousand inhabitants before the war, and has been the scene of intense fighting for its strategic value on the road to Mariupol. Some analysts suggested that the objective could be to advance to the coastal town and repeat the November strategy that ended with the recapture of Kherson. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar took to Telegram to send a message to Moscow saying that “we will do the same with each settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land.”

In the local media they insist that the Army has the new weapons sent by its allies, including the first Leopard 2 tanks, and they want to show that this arsenal makes a difference on the ground. “We know that we have to offer results, or what is the same, changes in the front line. The last major actions occurred in November and so we are under pressure to meet Western expectations, especially after such a major arrival of weapons,” says Mykola Bielieskov, an analyst at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kiev.

The Deputy Foreign Minister, Andri Melnik, took advantage of an interview with the German newspaper ‘Tagsspiegel’ to recall that “our Army desperately needs more tanks and Western armored vehicles. Every Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for offense.” Melnik, like the rest of the Ukrainian leaders, also did not forget how important it would be for them to have F16 combat planes, something that their partners have not agreed to until now.

another dam attacked



The progress in the military field comes a week after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, for which the Russians and Ukrainians blame each other. The water level gradually drops and the dimension of the “greatest natural disaster since Chernobyl” becomes increasingly clear, according to the Kiev authorities. If this disaster was not enough, Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army, accused Russia of bursting another dam in Novodarivka, Zaporizhia province, “which has caused flooding on both banks of the Mokri Yaly river.”

2,526 Ukrainian soldiers

prisoners held by Russian forces have been freed since the start of the war thanks to prisoner exchanges with Moscow.

Sweden gives in to the fight against the Kurds

Sweden approved on Monday the extradition to Turkey of a PKK sympathizer convicted of drug possession prior to the meeting between Ankara, Stockholm and NATO to discuss the Nordic country’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance.

10 people have died

and 41 are missing due to flooding in the Kherson region, according to Ukraine.

Putin honors wounded soldiers

The Russian president visited wounded soldiers in a Moscow hospital on Monday and awarded various awards for fighting on the front lines.

In this first week since the dam burst, Zelensky noted that “dozens of cities and towns are still flooded, and the worst situation is still in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.” The representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will not have access to that area, who have visited the other side of the Kherson region these days after receiving the request from the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office. The president indicated that they provide the CFI with “full access to the affected areas, to the witnesses, to all the information and to the evidence because this investigation is very important for the security of the whole world.”

The Minister of the Environment of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, pointed out that the Kakhovka swamp has already lost three quarters of its volume, but reported that the water reserve responsible for cooling the Zaporizhia plant, the largest in Europe, it is maintained “at stable and sufficient levels” to meet the needs of the plant.

The blowing up of the Kakhovka dam and the threat to Zaporizhia are weapons of war in a conflict that does not recognize red lines

Zaporizhia has been occupied by Russia since the start of the war and is in the middle of a combat zone. Its safety is a matter of global concern and Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), traveled again to Ukraine to see Zelenski and present an aid plan after the destruction of the dam. The IAEA sent a message of reassurance from the outset, saying that this disaster “does not pose an immediate risk to nuclear security.” Grossi plans to visit the site to “clarify” the “significant discrepancies” between the measurements of the tank that supplies water to cool the facilities.

In this conflict they do not stop crossing red lines and the great fear is that, as has happened with the Kajovka dam, the Zaporizhia plant will also become a weapon of war.