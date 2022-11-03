Residents removed from Kherson arrive in Crimea, a Ukrainian region occupied by Russia since 2014 | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Ukrainian troops recovered the administrative headquarters of Kherson province, in the south of the country, which was occupied by Moscow, and raised the Ukrainian flag, according to a local source said on Thursday (3).

The information was disclosed on Telegram by Yevhen Ryshchuk, mayor of Oleshky, a city in the province that was annexed by Moscow, after the military occupation resulting from the invasion of Ukrainian territory, which began in February this year.

“Locals in the right part of the Kherson region report that Russian troops have abandoned checkpoints in the settlements of Chornobaivka, Stepanivka and Bilozerka,” said the municipal government leader. “In the city of Kherson itself, the number of military personnel has decreased visually,” added Ryshchuk.

All these checkpoints are on the outskirts of Kherson, a major Ukrainian river port on the banks of the Dnieper River. The province of Kherson, along with Zaporizhzhia, both in southern Ukraine, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk, in the east of the country, were annexed by Russia and are points where the biggest fighting between the two sides of the conflict is recorded.