Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: We Can’t Wait Another 75 Years to Join NATO

Ukraine cannot wait another 75 years to join NATO, stated The country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appeared on CNN.

“We have heard compelling messages in the last two days at all levels that the path to membership is irreversible, that Ukraine will be in NATO. But you know, we cannot wait another 75 years to celebrate Ukraine’s accession. It must happen as soon as possible,” he said.

The minister added that Kyiv will be “completely happy” only when Ukraine becomes part of the alliance.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, called the results of the NATO summit in Washington satisfactory. He noted “the very tough language of the documents.” Yermak emphasized that the next step should be an invitation to Ukraine to join the bloc.