Energy Minister Galushchenko: Ukraine refused to negotiate with Russia on gas

Energy Minister of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that the country refused to enter into negotiations with Russia on the extension of the contract for gas transit to Europe. His words leads “Strana.ua”.

Galushchenko stressed that Ukraine would definitely not become a party to negotiations with Russia.

“I think next year will be significant in terms of Europe’s ability to function without Russian gas at all,” he suggested.

Earlier it was reported that “Gazprom” has reduced the pumping of gas to Europe through Ukraine. On July 21, the volume of deliveries was at the level of 42.4 million cubic meters.

Galushchenko said that Russian gas supplies through Ukraine could end in 2024, when the transit contract with Gazprom expires. In his opinion, the chances of Kyiv and Moscow to agree on an extension of the five-year transit contract are small, even if European politicians mediate in the negotiations.