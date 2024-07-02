Deputy Head of the OP Zhovkva: Kyiv Rejected Orban’s Ceasefire Proposal

Kyiv has rejected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s proposal to cease fire for talks with Moscow, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva reported.

The OP representative added that Ukraine plans to seek a settlement of the conflict through the so-called peace summits organized by Kiev.

He [Орбан] expressed his thoughts. This is not the first country that talks about such possible scenarios. The President listened to his interlocutor, but in response he stated his position. Ukraine’s position is quite clear, understandable and well-known Igor ZhovkvaDeputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zhovkva also reported that Kyiv is not considering the option of declaring a ceasefire until negotiations with Russia begin within the framework of the second “peace summit.” According to him, Ukraine intends to draw up a settlement plan together with other countries by the second summit, which will then be offered to Russia.

Orban says ceasefire deal will help speed up talks

At a briefing after talks with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Orban said that the “peace initiatives” put forward by the Ukrainian president are complex from the point of view of international diplomacy, and suggested that his interlocutor “take a slightly different path.”

We highly appreciate all the initiatives of President Zelenskyy for achieving peace. I told Mr. President that these initiatives take a lot of time. I asked Mr. President to think about whether it is possible to take a slightly different path, to cease fire and then continue negotiations Viktor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

Orban also said that after the meeting with the Ukrainian leader he would prepare a report for the Council of the European Union, including the issue of ending the conflict. “I will, of course, prepare a report (…), on the basis of which it will be possible to make the necessary European decisions to resolve the conflict,” the Budapest representative said.

He added that a ceasefire agreement concluded by a certain deadline “will make it possible to speed up the start of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.”

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Earlier, Putin named two conditions for Russia to cease fire in the SVO zone

Before this, Russian conditions for a ceasefire in the SVO zone were named by the country’s President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Moscow will do this after Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.

“Moreover, I draw attention to the fact that this is from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders that existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine,” Putin clarified.

The head of state emphasized that as soon as Kiev declares its readiness for such a decision, and also officially notifies of its abandonment of plans to join NATO, Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations.