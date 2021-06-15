Ukraine has refused to recognize the agreements between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which concern it, but will be reached without its participation. This was announced on June 15 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Related materials Covers with war Skirmishes, missile strikes and deaths of children: conflict in Donbass flares up with renewed vigor

“We will not recognize any agreements regarding Ukraine reached without Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister added that Kiev sees no risk in reaching such agreements. He noted that Biden suggested that Putin meet during the escalation in Donbass and along the Ukrainian borders. Kuleba is convinced that Ukraine will become an important topic of negotiations, and added that the Foreign Ministry is ready to respond promptly to any development of events.

Biden and Putin will meet on June 16 in Geneva.

Earlier, the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Andriy Yermak expressed the opinion that Biden would adhere to a principled position to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine during a meeting with Putin.