The deputy head of the Kiev delegation at the talks in Minsk, Aleksey Reznikov, said that Ukraine would not introduce a clause on the special status of Donbass into the constitution. It is reported by “RBK-Ukraine”.

According to him, the Ukrainian side refused this even during the negotiations in the “Normandy format” in December 2019.

“The president [Украины Владимир Зеленский] gave a clear understanding that there will be no changes to the Constitution of Ukraine on the inclusion of any special status there, this is excluded. Also, the president has repeatedly said that the Minsk agreements require changes, ”Reznikov said.

He also expressed the opinion that the full reintegration of Donbass will take at least 25 years. Reznikov believes that at least one generation should change in the region so that reintegration is safe and does not create new risks for Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that the “Steinmeier formula” will be included in the law on the special status of Donbass.

The conflict in Donbass has been going on for over six years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after a coup d’etat in the country. The 2015 Minsk agreements provide for a constitutional reform coordinated with representatives of Donbass in Ukraine, local elections, as well as granting the region a special status.