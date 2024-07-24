“24 Hours”: Ukraine Refused to Accept Bulgarian Ambassador Because of His Russian Wife

Bulgaria was unable to send its new ambassador Petar Tanev to Ukraine because his wife is a Russian citizen. This reports Bulgarian newspaper “24 hours”.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian side refused to accept Tanev and issue him a diplomatic agrément, although his candidacy was agreed upon by the president and government of Bulgaria. Kyiv saw in the diplomat a person with “pro-Russian inclinations,” the publication writes.

Earlier it became known that Bulgaria offered assistance to Hungary in the context of the halt in oil transit from Russia through Ukraine due to Kiev blocking pipeline supplies.