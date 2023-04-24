‘Ukraine refrained from attack on Moscow at Washington’s request years after invasion’

Ukraine had far-reaching plans for an attack on Moscow on the anniversary of the war, but decided against it at the request of the United States. That reports the American newspaper The Washington Post Mondaybased on the leaked Pentagon documents.

Chief of the main military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, is said to have ordered his officers to prepare for “massive attacks on February 24, with everything we have”.

The intention made the authorities in Washington, who secretly monitored the Ukrainian plans, bite the nails. Budanov has long been alluding to attacks deep into Russian territory, to make the war of Russian President Vladimir Putin more tangible in Russia. But the United States is concerned about the repercussions of such brutality.

Two days before the anniversary of the war, on February 22, the US foreign intelligence service CIA released a new classified report saying that the Ukrainians had agreed “at Washington’s request” to hold off on attacks on Moscow.