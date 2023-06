How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region: Ukrainian forces launched counter-offensive this month | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Ukraine said on Monday (19) that it had managed to recover eight cities in two weeks, as part of the counter-offensive launched this month to expel the Russian invaders from the country. The information was released on Telegram by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

“Over two weeks of offensive operations in the direction of Berdiansk and Melitopol [cidades localizadas na região de Zaporizhzhia]eight locations were liberated,” said Maliar.

She reported that a total of 113 square kilometers of area previously occupied by Russian troops were recovered, which moved the front line by seven kilometers – the deputy minister, however, pointed out that the situation on the eastern front (focus of the Russian invasion) is still it is difficult”.

In his traditional evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky promised on Sunday (18) that Ukraine will recover its four provinces (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) annexed by Moscow after irregular referendums held in September last year.

“Russia will lose the occupied territories. There is not and will not be an alternative to our steps towards eviction,” Zelensky said. “Our troops are advancing, position by position, step by step, we are advancing.”