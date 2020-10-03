Over the past day, doctors in Ukraine have registered a record high number of new cases of coronavirus infection – 4661, follows from the data on website National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country.

The previous record high was on Friday, when the authorities reported 4633 cases of infection detected in the previous day.

To date, 222,322 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 98,737 patients have recovered, of which 2,146 – in the past 24 hours. Now under the supervision of doctors are 119,232 infected, which is 2,423 more than the day before.

During this period, 4353 patients died, of which 92 – in the last day, which is the highest daily mortality rate due to coronavirus in Ukraine.

Quarantine has been introduced in the country since March 17. According to the government’s decision, the restrictive measures have been extended until the end of October. On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine came into force in Ukraine: the regions of the country are divided into four zones, in which, depending on the epidemic situation, different restrictions apply.

Earlier, on September 28, the ban on foreigners entering Ukraine, introduced due to coronavirus infection, ceased to be in effect.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to close the country’s border in connection with the coronavirus pandemic from August 28 to September 28 for the entry of foreign citizens, except for a number of categories.