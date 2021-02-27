Over the past day, 8,172 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Ukraine. Such data were provided on February 27 by the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

“8172 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine <...> In particular, 519 children and 292 health workers fell ill,” he said on Facebook.

During the day, 2806 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus, 4766 patients recovered, 151 deaths were registered.

Most of all new cases of coronavirus were noted in Ivano-Frankivsk (892), Lviv (696) and Vinnitsa (694) regions.

Thus, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,342,016, 1,168,321 people have recovered, 25,893 people have died from complications from the coronavirus.

Until April 30 in Ukraine, due to the situation with coronavirus infection, quarantine measures are in force. On February 24, adaptive quarantine resumed in the country, restrictions in Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions were tightened.

Earlier, on February 23, it was reported that the Covishield vaccine jointly produced by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was registered in Ukraine. Registration of the drug in the country began on February 15. Vaccination of the population began the next day. It was also noted that the first batch of the vaccine had already arrived in Ukraine. 500,000 doses of Covishield were delivered from India.

According to the government, in early March, Ukraine expects a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine. A day earlier, the Ukrainian authorities announced that they had received 15 million doses of Novavax vaccine. According to Stepanov, the first deliveries will begin in July 2021. Also last year, agreements were made for the supply of about 2 million doses of the Chinese drug Sinovac, reported “Gazeta.ru”… Kiev refused Russian vaccines.

Earlier, on February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country had stabilized. The head of state also promised to receive 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in February, but did not specify which one.