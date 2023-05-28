Russia carried out the largest drone attack on Kiev since the invasion began on Saturday night. “In total – said the Ukrainian Air Force in a post on Telegram – a record number of explosive drones launched was counted: as many as 54” specifying that it had countered “the largest drone attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion” and to have shot down 52 drones. Forty of these drones targeted Kiev, mainly in the Holosiivskyi district, killing two people and injuring three. Footage shows buildings damaged. In the Pechersk district, a fire broke out on the roof of a 9-story building



