Mobilize resources, attract investments, set short, medium and long term priorities, even before the war is over. Today and tomorrow London meets a new one conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of a thousand representatives of 61 governments, international financial institutions, more than 400 companies and representatives of Ukrainian civil society. But it’s not just a classic donor conference, it’s also a political signal of faith and support in Ukraine’s future, while the Russian invasion is still ongoing.

“Our goal is to mobilize as much international support as possible and establish mechanisms so that aid arrives in a timely and regular manner,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, explaining that three key aspects will be examined: the first reconstruction, the role of private investment and that of the regions.

“The first point is rapid reconstruction for energy, critical infrastructure and housing restoration – Shmyal said in the Council of Ministers, quoted by Ukrinform – We must mobilize the necessary resources. During the conference there will be a meeting of the multi-agency coordination platform of the donors, the so-called ‘financial Ramstein’. The second point concerns the attraction of private investments, with the Ukrainian government intending to work for an insurance capable of covering the risks associated with the war. Finally, notes Shmyhal, the conference will also serve to create connections between Ukrainian local administrations and international partners for the implementation of projects. 200 have already been launched and we hope for more, says the premier.

Organized jointly by the United Kingdom and Ukraine, the London conference – which will be attended by Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani – will be opened by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via video link, and by the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The event is a follow-up to last year’s conference in Lugano, while bilateral conferences on reconstruction have been held in Paris, Berlin and Rome in recent months. The process was launched in 2017 with a first conference in London, then dedicated to the necessary reforms for Ukraine. But in 2021, the tragic reality of the Russian invasion has given it new meaning, transforming the annual event into a conference for reconstruction.

While the war is still ongoing, it is difficult for the moment to quantify the costs. The latest estimate from the World Bank is 14.1 billion. But the assessment was made before the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, most likely the work of the Russians, which had catastrophic consequences for the population along the banks of the Dnipro, the economy, agriculture and the environment.

Rebuilding Ukraine “is one of the most ambitious and costly projects since the Second World War”, wrote the British ambassador to Kiev, Melinda Simmons, in a blog for Ukrainska Pravda, stressing that for this reason it is particularly important to mobilize private investment. To this end, he explains, it will not be based on winning the war, but it will also be necessary to create the conditions to mobilize private capital, i.e. reforms to ensure respect for the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, zero tolerance for corruption and transparency of the public administration.

Another key issue is support for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, stressed Achim Steiner, director of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Geneva. Back from a visit to Ukraine lasting several days, Steiner also highlights the importance of rebuilding schools. And he recalls that one of the main obstacles, even after the end of the war, will be the enormous amount of landmines scattered throughout the country.

The head of the UNDP does not dare to forecast costs. “They are breathtaking and will continue to grow,” he says, recalling that the Russian bombings have already destroyed or damaged 1.5 million homes as well as thousands of schools and hospitals. In London, he explains, work will be done to get the necessary aid more quickly and coordinated.