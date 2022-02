How did you feel about this matter?

US plane being loaded with weapons and supplies bound for Ukraine due to conflict with Russia.| Photo: EFE

Ukraine on Sunday recommended that airlines not fly over airspace over the Black Sea next week, as it is a “potentially dangerous area”, according to a statement from the country’s State Aviation Service (UkSATSE, its acronym in English). ).

The notice was published for the period from February 14 to 19.

Ukraine is taking this step after Russia issued a notice to pilots last week declaring a temporarily dangerous area of ​​airspace over the Black Sea precisely for those dates.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is currently carrying out maneuvers in the Black Sea with more than 30 ships.

The UkSATSE stressed that the airspace over the territory of Ukraine is open, except for the parts that have been closed since 2014 over the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, annexed by Russia, and the east of the country, where pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian Army have been fighting for almost eight years.

“No decision has been taken on the closure of Ukrainian airspace,” stressed the UkSATSE.