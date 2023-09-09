Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Skibitsky: Kyiv uses NATO methods to attack Russia

Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said that Kyiv is using NATO methods to attack Russia. This is reported RIA News.

Skibitsky said that the GUR identifies “the most critical targets and objects” for attacks on Russia. According to him, “these are military facilities, objects of the defense-military complex.”

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack an industrial facility in Bryansk using an aircraft-type drone on the evening of Thursday, September 7. The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) systems, which caused it to crash into a building and start a fire.

Also on September 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time attacked the Volgograd region with the help of a drone. The target of the Ukrainian drone could be a military unit in the Gorodishchensky district. In addition, two aircraft were shot down in Rostov-on-Don, one person was injured.