Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba admitted that Kyiv keeps troops near the borders with Transnistria

Ukraine keeps troops near the borders with Transnistria. This was acknowledged by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and added that Kyiv did not plan an attack, since the Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF) was stationed there, reports TASS.

“Of course, Transnistria is on our southwestern flank, this is a risk that forces us to send forces to this section of the border, for potential containment and control of the situation. But I want to emphasize that Transnistria is a matter of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova,” he said.