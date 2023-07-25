The representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ignat recognized the advantage of Russia in electronic warfare

The Air Force of Ukraine recognized the advantage of Russia in electronic warfare. This was stated by the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat, reports the publication “A country“.

“We are far ahead of us. The drone does not need to be shot down by anti-aircraft missiles or anti-aircraft guns. You can force him to land, intercept by means of electronic warfare, ”said the military.

According to Ignat, Ukraine needed to develop electronic warfare earlier. He suggested that this may be one of the reasons for the unsuccessful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Alexander Syrsky, said that the Russian army has an advantage over the Armed Forces of Ukraine in artillery and the number of personnel. In addition, according to him, Russia’s significant advantage lies in the ability to provide ammunition.

In addition, Syrsky admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to achieve quick results in the counteroffensive. He explained the current situation by dense minefields and a large number of strongholds of the Russian Armed Forces.