Kyiv (agencies)

Yesterday, Ukraine admitted that Russia had made some gains inside the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country, while insisting that it was inflicting more losses on Russian forces than its forces incurred in defending the city.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “The Russian forces have achieved a degree of success in their movements aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut,” adding, “Our defenders control the city and repel many attacks.”

“Pakhmut remains the center of military activity, the situation there is still hot,” Ukrainian army spokesman Serhiy Chervaty said.

Russian forces have been advancing into Bakhmut in fierce street fighting that has been going on for weeks. A month ago, Kiev looked likely to give up the city, but has since decided to stay and fight for it, hoping to break the attackers’ power.

For his part, the head of the pro-Russian Donetsk region, Vitaly Khotsenko, announced that the entire strategic city is very close.

He added, in a briefing via Telegram, that the Russian forces are advancing in the region to a large extent.

Bakhmut, a small mining town, has become the site of Europe’s bloodiest infantry battles since World War Two, as Russian forces seek their first victory since mid-2022 in a massive winter offensive.

Ukraine has been on the defensive for nearly 5 months, but says it intends to launch a counterattack soon.

In a possible escalation of the diplomatic dispute between Russia and America, the Russian Federal Security Service said that it had arrested the American, Ivan Gershkovitch, the Wall Street Journal reporter, on suspicion of espionage for Washington, while the newspaper commented that it was false allegations.

The newspaper said it was “extremely concerned” for Gershkovitch’s safety and “vehemently denies” allegations of espionage.

For its part, the United States condemned the arrest of the American journalist, noting that it is seeking to provide him with consular assistance.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed his “grave concern”, denouncing what Moscow is doing to “punish” the press.