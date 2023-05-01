Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Maliar announced the continuation of fierce fighting in Artemivsk

The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who are fighting in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), are in a difficult situation. The difficult situation of the Ukrainian soldiers was recognized by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the country Anna Malyar in her Telegram-channel.

“The hottest thing now is in Bakhmut and Marinka. Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut,” she said, adding that the Russian military does not abandon attempts to carry out attacks in the Artyomovsk direction.

At the same time, she stressed that so far they have not been able to take Artemovsk under their control, assuring that the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to carry out counterattacks in certain areas.

Earlier, a refugee from Artemovsk in a temporary accommodation center in one of the cities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) checked the mobile phones of civilians who came to the heating points, detaining them if they were in their phone books numbers of relatives or friends from Russia.