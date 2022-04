US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine on Sunday.| Photo: EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the arrival in the country on Sunday (24) of two high-ranking representatives of the US government – Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin – while also expressed his hope for an immediate visit by President Joe Biden, a meeting that has already been ruled out by the White House.

At a news conference on Saturday, Zelensky said that during Blinken and Austin’s visit, talks will revolve around the weapons Ukraine needs and the pace of their delivery. “We would like to have heavy and powerful weapons,” declared the Ukrainian president, adding that the situation regarding weapons had improved in the last week.

Zelensky also expressed his hope that very soon the security situation will allow Biden to visit Ukraine in person to “support the Ukrainian people”. “In times of war we cannot refuse the most powerful military aid and it comes precisely from the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition, there are many European friends, but we understand the volumes of this aid”, declared Zelensky, quoted by the news agency “Unian ”.

In this regard, he stated that “the United States is the world leader, so it sets the pace and tone of negotiations and aid.” In most cases, “they influence whether a particular European state or another can provide us with the weapons that are important to us” and that is why “they are a strategic partner”, he highlighted, stressing that he would like to accelerate the pace even further.