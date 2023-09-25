Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this Monday the arrival in his country of the first American Abrams tanks, with which his army hopes to give new impetus to the slow counteroffensive against Russian troops.

“Good news from (Defense Minister Rustem) Umerov. ‘The Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades,'” Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

The delivery of these tanks was announced last week by US President Joe Biden on the occasion of a visit to Zelensky’s White House in search of additional support in the midst of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to liberate the territories occupied by Russia.

The United States promised Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks, equipped with 120 mm depleted uranium ammunition.

These munitions can pierce armor but are also controversial due to the toxic risks for the military and its population.

Before sending this material, the United States removed certain technologies from these armored vehicles to prevent them from falling into Russian hands.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskyi, during his visit to Canada.

This Monday, The New York Times reported, citing two Pentagon sources, that The tanks had arrived “several months earlier than initially planned and just in time for kyiv to use them for the counteroffensive.”

This Monday Zelensky also took stock of his recent visit to the United States and Canada and He assured that kyiv awaits the arrival of new “aid packages.”

“From the United States, artillery, the necessary ammunition, ammunition for HIMARS, anti-aircraft missiles, additional air defense systems, tactical vehicles,” he noted, and especially highlighted the agreement for the joint production of weapons with the powerful American defense industry.

From Canada, he explained, Ukraine obtained a commitment of “long-term defense assistance of $500 million,” in particular medical evacuation vehicles.

“Something like this was a fantasy until recently. But it will be a reality,” he added.

Joe Biden and Volodimir Zelensky during a meeting at the White House. Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIA NIKHINSON

Taking advantage of the arrival of Western weapons, In early June, Ukraine began a major counteroffensive in the south and east to repel Russian forces. who launched their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The operation has been progressing slowly and has only allowed the recovery of a handful of locations, but in recent weeks it seems to have accelerated.

Ukrainian forces maintain pressure in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, with the aim of cutting off the Russian land corridor to the annexed Crimean peninsula, particularly in the town of Verbove, according to the American Institute for War Studies (ISW).

“NASA FIRMS/VIIRS data collected between September 22 and 24 show an unusually intense group of thermal anomalies north of Verbove,” information that, although not decisive, could point to intense fighting in this area, depending on the institution.

In order to weaken the opponent in the front, both sides attacked the enemy rearguards again: Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odessa, in the Black Sea, with missiles and drones. while Ukraine harassed Crimea and the Russian south with drones.

The Russian Army launched a total of 19 kamikaze drones and 12 missiles, two of them supersonic, against the port of Odessa, most of which were intercepted by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses, which could not prevent some from reaching the port infrastructure, where two employees died.

Industrial area damaged after a Russian attack in Odessa.

In the passenger terminal of the port of Odessa, an emblematic hotel of the city that was closed, but where Ukrainian military personnel were staying, also suffered serious damage, according to Russia.

The Russian Defense spokesman, Igor Konashénkov, reported for his part that The Russian Armed Forces “launched a massive attack with high-precision weapons and long-range and assault drones against temporary locations of foreign mercenaries and preparation centers of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian Army.

According to the military representative, “all objectives were destroyed.”

This Monday, also, Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) assured that a Ukrainian drone hit a building of the Russian Ministry of the Interior in the city of Kursk.

The local governor, Román Starovoit, limited himself to acknowledging that the Ukrainian drone, one of the two launched this Monday against the region, hit “an administrative building”, without giving more details.

Added to these were six other drones launched against Crimea and Bryansk, all shot down, according to Russia.

*With AFP and EFE