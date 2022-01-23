Washington has said it will continue to support Ukraine, amid concerns in Kiev and among Western countries about the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border.

Russia denies it intends to launch a military attack on its neighbour.

“The second bird in Kiev! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine from our friends in the United States! This is not the end,” Ziznikov wrote on Twitter.

Last Saturday, a shipment of about 90 tons of “lethal security assistance”, including ammunition, arrived in the Ukrainian capital, as part of a package approved by the United States last December.