Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj thanked the Netherlands for the arms help from the port city of Odessa, which was hit by numerous Russian drone and missile attacks. At a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday, Zelensky particularly mentioned the strengthening of air defense and the expected delivery of F-16 fighter jets. In the southern Ukrainian city, Rutte assured that the country attacked by Russia would continue to receive attention and support despite the bloody escalated conflict in the Middle East.

“The Netherlands is helping Ukraine obtain patrol boats so that the grain corridor system (in the Black Sea) remains safe,” Rutte said, referring to Ukraine’s seaborne grain exports being hindered by Russia. The Dutchman visited the Hotel Odessa at the harbor that was damaged in a Russian air raid and honored fallen Ukrainian sailors with flowers. He also visited a military hospital.

Zelensky urges preparation for winter

Zelensky later also expressed his gratitude for the Patriot anti-aircraft weapons in his daily video message. “There is a decision regarding the Patriots – the Netherlands will give more missiles,” Zelensky said on Friday. He also spoke to Rutte about further military aid during his visit to Odessa. The talks were specifically about protecting southern Ukraine and grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Zelensky recorded his message at the Transfiguration Cathedral, the largest Orthodox church in the city, which was badly damaged by a Russian missile strike in July 2023. He once again called for the energy sector, which was badly hit by Russian attacks last year, to be prepared for the coming winter. He also promised to “rebuild what was destroyed by Russian strikes.”

USA: North Korea has supplied Moscow with weapons

According to the US government, North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia for the war of aggression against Ukraine. In return, Pyongyang is expected to rely on advanced Russian weapons technology to expand North Korea’s nuclear program, said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby.







North Korea is likely to rely primarily on missiles, armored vehicles and equipment for the production of ballistic missiles, said Kirby. “We are closely monitoring whether Moscow will make these materials available to Pyongyang.” It has already been observed that containers have been unloaded from Russian ships in North Korea – possibly with the first material deliveries from Russia. But that is not certain, explained Kirby.

In the past, the USA and allies such as South Korea had repeatedly warned the two countries against military cooperation and arms deals. Any arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang would violate existing UN resolutions, they warned.

After new pipeline damage, Putin speaks of diversionary tactics

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin described speculation about Russia’s involvement in damaging a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia as a diversionary tactic. “These statements are made only to cover up the terrorist attack carried out by the West on Nord Stream,” Putin said at a news conference in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.







Lawyers for Kremlin opponent Navalny in custody

One of the harshest critics of Putin and his propaganda apparatus is the imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. According to a media report, the judiciary in Moscow has now taken three of Navalny’s lawyers into custody. Vadim Kobsev and Alexei Lipzer were taken into custody until December 13 on suspicion of forming an extremist organization, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday. A few hours earlier, Navalny’s former criminal defense lawyer Igor Sergunin had been arrested on the same grounds. There were also house searches of all three lawyers.

That will be important on Saturday

In eastern Ukraine, the small town of Avdiivka has become the new center of fighting. The Russian military is trying to advance in the south and northwest with massive attacks and support from the air force in order to cut off the fortress city from supply routes and to encircle the Ukrainian soldiers stationed there.