From: Karsten Hinzmann

The German air defense system Patriot: Ukraine should be strengthened quickly and now has to wait (archive photo). © imago stock&people

The promise still resonates and is already outdated. The Patriot anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine will remain here for now. Because the Bundeswehr itself is strapped for material.

Berlin – The defenders have to wait. At least another year. That from Chancellor Olaf Scholz The promised additional Patriot air defense system from Germany will not be delivered to Ukraine until 2025 at the earliest; and extend until 2027. This is the federal government’s written answer to a question from Ingo Gaedechens, member of the Bundestag from the Ostholstein and northern Storman constituency and chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Defense Committee.

Germany has delivered a Patriot system to Ukraine to protect against air attacks and has promised another one. However, had Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) In September, during the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the delivery was declared a “winter package” – and thus mistakenly anticipated reality: “With this new ‘winter package’, we are increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces even further in the coming months,” said Pistorius during of the meeting at the US Air Force Base Ramstein. The heart of the winter package are additional Patriot and Iris-T air defense systems – with a value of around one billion euros.

Patriot Purchase: The Discovery of Slowness

The “winter package”, however, only contains hot air – which is the responsibility of the Federal Minister of Defense Mirror then accused of “discovering slowness”. In April 2023, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA each handed over a Patriot system to Ukraine. In August, Germany made two more Patriot launch pads available. A Patriot fire unit consists of a multifunctional radar, a fire control center, three to eight launchers each with four to eight missiles and the associated antenna mast system. The system combats aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

At the beginning of October, the federal government had already promised Ukrainian President Zelensky a second Patriot system – directly from Bundeswehr stocks as a package of fire control center and radar as well as additional launch pads including more than 60 guided missiles. But that will take time now. The CDU politician Gaedechens complains about this Mirror: “We in Germany are rediscovering the slowness of arms procurement,” he says and adds: Pistorius is not keeping his promise to quickly close material gaps in the troops. In response to his question about the timing of delivery, the federal government said that a contract was currently being negotiated that would provide for the replacement of several Patriot systems. Delivery is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027. A 25 million euro proposal will be presented to the Bundestag Budget Committee in the first half of 2024.

Retreat for Pistorius: The acceleration lacks speed

Armament investments are subject to political control in Germany. All Bundeswehr procurement and development projects with an investment volume of 25 million euros or more require the separate approval of the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag before the contract is concluded. This is where the 25 million euro templates get their name from.

Another perceived retreat for the Defense Minister, who had announced in April that he would speed up the Bundeswehr’s procurement system in the future: “If the troops need material, the time factor must have ‘priority one’,” he is quoted as saying Time. The Bundeswehr itself is said to currently have twelve Patriot systems, three of which are in use in Poland and two in Slovakia. Several are currently being modernized by industry. At the peak of the Cold War, the Bundeswehr is said to have had 36 systems. Military expert Thomas Wiegold told ZDF that the Germans’ so far hesitant delivery to Ukraine was due to the Bundeswehr’s tight inventory: “I think you can say very clearly that they are not delivering because they can’t.”

Material procurement: Fast, pragmatic solutions required

Even before it was purchased, the Patriot was considered a fantasy and was under fire from seasoned soldiers even in the planning phase – as former Air Force General Hermann Hagena did 20 years ago ARD-Magazine panorama had teased: “In summary, one could say: The Patriot is a weapon against a threat that does not exist, 1,000 kilometers against Germany. It is also a system that would not work against this threat if it existed. And if there is a technical breakthrough at some point, it will definitely be so expensive that we won’t be able to pay for it.”

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continues to struggle with this kind of hiccup – the procurement of materials remains a tough struggle that also unnerves experts: “It takes an extremely long time, it will be much more expensive than planned, and it usually turns out that it still happens “It doesn’t work as desired,” Frank Sauer from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich criticizes this process daily News. He also calls for a change in mentality in the Bundeswehr administration. “We finally have to come to faster, more pragmatic solutions instead of just playing this eternal decision-avoidance game.”

Pistorius’ predecessor Christine Lambrecht had already stumbled over the lack of speed in supplies. They had also announced improvements – in a hurry. And there was a reprimand from the military commissioner Eva Högel in the South German newspaper captured: “It must lead to noticeable improvements. Not just in 2045, but quickly.” But these always remained just “hopes and expectations”.