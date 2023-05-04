Politico: Patriot air defense system transferred by the US arrived in Ukraine last week

Ukraine received the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) transferred to it by the United States. Also, the Ukrainian military returned to the country, who were trained in the use of this system, informs Politico newspaper, citing a source in the US Department of Defense.

According to the publication, the air defense system, as well as anti-aircraft gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were previously sent to study at the American military garrison of Fort Sill, located in Oklahoma, arrived in Ukraine last week.

Earlier it became known that the Hawk anti-aircraft missile system transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived in the country without radars. It was noted that Ukraine has enough air defense (air defense) means only to cover a few cities, and in anticipation of the commissioning of American Patriot complexes, Kiev is trying to temporarily “plug holes” with the help of Soviet Buk and medium-range Hawk air defense systems.