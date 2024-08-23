Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

The West recently provided Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Now Kiev can be sure of further US military aid in the Ukraine war.

Kiev/Washington – Ukraine can Ukraine War against Russia’s rulers Vladimir Putin obviously continue to support the US around President Joe Biden This could possibly be due to developments in the war in Ukraine after the Kursk advance and on the front in eastern Ukraine.

A US government official – under the cloak of anonymity – told the US news agency Associated Press another US military package worth millions is in the offing for Ukraine. This will probably be a high-profile gift to the attacked country, just in time for its Independence Day from the Soviet Union tomorrow (24 August).

In addition to F-16 fighter jets: USA plans further millions of dollars in support for the Ukraine war

The new military aid from the United States to Kyiv in the Ukraine war is said to amount to 125 million US dollars in monetary value. This would bring the total amount of all US aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to 55.7 billion US dollars.

After the Kursk offensive, Ukraine can apparently count on further military aid from the USA in the Ukraine war. This is said to include ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher artillery system. © Tony Overman/The Olympian/AP/dpa

According to the official, Ukraine can now hope for several military systems for defense. These include anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, ammunition for the highly mobile artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS for short, as well as technology for drone defense and so-called Javelins.

US military aid is likely to relieve F-16 fighter jets of air defense duties in the Ukraine war

The new weapons for the defenders in the Ukraine war come directly from the Pentagon’s weapons stockpiles, the official said. However, there are also hurdles that must first be overcome: In order for the new arms delivery to Kyiv to go smoothly, the US government under President Biden must use a presidential withdrawal authorization.

The unofficially announced weapons and ammunition stocks should relieve the Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets in terms of air defense in the Ukraine war. Last month, the first F-16 fighter jets arrived in Ukraine, including from the USA. Together with the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, they form a kind of F-16 fighter jet coalition in the Ukraine war. But there are still some problems with logistics and the training of specialists for the all-weather multi-purpose combat aircraft.

There was also some confusion about the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war. Some of the F-16 fighter jets are now said to be carrying out air strikes. NATO-Country has meanwhile announced military support for Ukraine. In addition to the F-16 fighter jets, this is intended to strengthen the country’s air defense in the Ukraine war. (pls)