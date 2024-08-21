Home policy

From: Mark Stoffers

After F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine can now count on radar systems from the Netherlands (montage) © IMAGO / Eibner, IMAGO / SNA

New arms aid for Ukraine: A NATO country announces the purchase of radar systems. In addition to the delivered F-16s, they are intended to support air defense.

The Hague – After the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Kiev is apparently receiving further significant weapons aid from a NATO state in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war. As the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced on August 21, the NATO member will buy 51 mobile radar systems for detecting drones for Ukraine.

After delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: New weapons aid comes from the Netherlands

Last month, the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets caused great joy in Ukraine and attracted widespread attention around the world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the arrival of the fighter jets, which are intended to at least somewhat weaken the superiority of the Russian Air Force. Now another important building block is to be added from the Netherlands, which together with Denmark, Norway and the USA form the hard core of the F-16 fighter jet coalition to limit Russia’s air attacks.

Ruben Brekelmans, the Dutch defense minister, said in the ministry’s statement that the systems would “strengthen Ukrainian air defense in the face of daily drone attacks by Russia.” The Dutch defense ministry signed a contract with The Hague-based company Robin Radar Systems to purchase the systems the same day.

After the use of F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war: New drone defense systems to arrive in 2024

While the first F-16 fighter jets have already been deployed in the Ukraine war and further deliveries of the fighter jets from various NATO countries are expected to find their way to Ukraine, Kyiv can also expect the delivery of the new drone defense systems in 2024, the statement added.

These are urgently needed. As of August 20, Vladimir Putin’s troops have deployed almost 14,000 attack drones since the start of the war of aggression in Ukraine, said the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, citing official figures.

New weapons aid: Radar systems are no more a miracle weapon for Ukraine than the F-16 fighter jets

Even if the mobile radar systems are no wonder weapons like the F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war, they could still make a significant contribution to air defense. After all, the systems are able to detect small drones and distinguish them from birds.

“Since the detection system is mobile, it is more difficult for the enemy to find the radar and thus more difficult to neutralize it. This makes it possible to continuously detect and then destroy enemy drones,” the ministry said in a statement, explaining the advantages of the new weapons aid in the fight against Russia.

Radar systems from the Netherlands could play an important role in Ukrainian air defense

While “tactical air strikes” are eliminating Russia’s troops with glide bombs, Drones also play an important strategic role for Ukraine in defense and in attack. Putin’s troops, on the other hand, are primarily focusing on the offensive and are using various drone models in the war in Ukraine. These have the capacity to attack targets both on the battlefield and far from the front line, such as the energy infrastructure in central and western Ukraine. Therefore, the new radar systems could not only be a “seesaw” like the F-16 fighter jets against Putin, but could possibly make a significant difference to Ukraine’s air defense.

The Netherlands has been an avowed supporter of Kyiv since 2022. The country joined the drone coalition and recently pledged to provide 20 million euros to purchase first-person view (FPV) drones for Ukraine.