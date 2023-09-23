Home page politics

From: Stefan Schmid

Split

There are always problems with old tanks that allies deliver to Ukraine. Once again, Leopard tanks have significant deficiencies.

Kiev/Copenhagen – A few days ago, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced that, together with other countries, it wanted to deliver 45 more tanks to Ukraine to help it in the counteroffensive War with Russia to support. Good news for Ukraine actually, but it has now been revealed that more than half of the tanks recently sent through Denmark have problems with their proper functionality. Just a few days ago there were similar problems with tanks from Germany.

Support for Ukraine – Denmark notices faulty tanks too late

By the time it was noticed, the damage had already been done. After 20 Danish Leopard 1A5 tanks were sent to support Ukraine, it became apparent that some of them had defects. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who only took office at the end of August, announced this in a letter broadcast by the Danish broadcaster TV2 was spread.

Leopard tanks like this are the ones that are currently having problems. © IMAGO/Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA

Twelve of the 20 tanks sent are not said to be ready for use without any problems; two of them are even said to have “serious defects”. The ten that probably suffer from less serious defects are already in Ukraine, where they are being repaired. The other Leopard tanks are still in Poland, waiting to be moved across the border.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Weapons delivery to Kiev – Ukraine did not allow German Leopard tanks into the country

Given the developments of the last few days, it seems at least questionable whether Ukraine will actually allow all ten remaining tanks into the country. Again Mirror reported this week, the country refused to allow a tranche of 10 German Leopard 1A5 tanks to cross the border from Poland. The reason, which German experts later confirmed, was that the tanks had been massively worn out due to the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany and were therefore in need of repair.

Kiev keeps receiving defective tanks – the reasons are not always clear

While in the case of the German tanks it is clear that they were neglected to properly repair them after the material-intensive training, the reason is not so clear in every case. Mikhail Troitskiy, a professor of Russian studies in the political science department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, commented Newsweek another suspicion. It would also be possible “that NATO governments consciously decide to keep the best equipment for themselves.”

One idea behind this, Troitskiy said, could be that states want to be well prepared for “an expansion of the war beyond Ukraine.” Therefore, states may have decided to keep the better-maintained equipment in their own arsenal. But it is also possible that “such decisions reflect reduced confidence in Ukraine’s ability to strike back at Russia.”

Germany’s current behavior speaks against the latter argument. The federal government plans to train Ukrainian technicians as quickly as possible so that they can maintain and repair the vehicles themselves. These are said to be particularly lacking in Ukraine at the moment. (sh)