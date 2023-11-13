Home page politics

Promised for a long time, now delivered: Ukraine is strengthening its air defense with 60 “Cheetahs”. Dutch tanks from Jordan, paid for by the USA.

Kiev – After half a trip around the world, the old iron is coming back to life: At almost 60 years old, the classic car “Cheetah” is Ukraine’s main life insurance against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Now Ukraine is getting 60 more of these self-propelled anti-aircraft gun tanks to stop Russia – funded by the US. The German-made units belonged to the Dutch army before they were sold to Jordan. Now the military equipment has been bought back by the USA to be used in the Ukraine war.

Cleaning the sky: The “Cheetah” plucks Russian mini-drones from the sky with its two automatic cannons. Now Ukraine will receive 60 more vehicles. © OLEKSANDR GIMANOV

The system was built in 1976 and has been decommissioned in the Bundeswehr since 2010 – the “Cheetah” was the last cannon-based anti-aircraft system in the Bundeswehr and for a long time was a cornerstone of the air defense of the Bundeswehr, the Dutch and the Belgian armies. In the Ukraine war it became a corset rod in the defense of airspace against Russian drones and missiles. Germany has currently delivered 46 “Gepard” anti-aircraft gun tanks to Kiev. Another six are to follow.

The delivery to Ukraine marked the first time that “Cheetah” systems were used in an armed conflict. Exactly ten years ago, Brazil bought eight “cheetahs”, and later Qatar also bought them – there he was supposed to secure football tournaments and the appearance of the then Pope Francis at the Catholic World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro. The “Cheetah” is a relic of the Cold War that was intended to cover the advance of battle tanks and armored infantry against attacks from the air. Romania is the only NATO country that still uses it in active service.

“Cheetah”: Germany’s security is defended on the Dnipro River

This concept became obsolete at the latest when the Bundeswehr had transformed itself into an internationally operating intervention force, or was supposed to transform itself, as the then Defense Minister Peter Struck (SPD) stated in 2003 when he said: “The security of the Federal Republic of Germany is also defended in the Hindu Kush. By then the “cheetah” had outlived itself. Now the future security of the Dnipro River is being defended, and the qualities of the silverback are once again in demand: keeping the skies clean.

Because Ukraine sought arms help after Russia’s invasion, the Cheetah was the emergency solution that was sold to the whole world as a direct hit: “This is exactly what Ukraine needs now,” announced then-Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). a meeting with European defense ministers in April 2022. Ukraine had already begged for battle tanks. The monster is stubborn: The “Cheetah” belonged to the army’s anti-aircraft defense force, was particularly maintenance-intensive and was the branch of arms with the longest training period in the Bundeswehr. In addition to the projectiles, the crew must also master the complex radar system and other reconnaissance equipment. Like a former instructor at the “Cheetah”. taz said that training motivated Ukrainian soldiers could be achieved in six to eight weeks.

“Cheetah”: Successful against Putin’s invading army with scrap metal

The tanks came from “industrial stocks” – to put it bluntly, various armies fobbed off Ukraine with their scrap metal in order not to have to supply explicit offensive weapons, such as battle tanks. At the end of April 2022, the federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the export of up to 50 used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces by the end of the year. The first three “Cheetah” systems arrived in Ukraine at the end of July 2022. In October 2022, 30 “Gepard” tanks arrived there. By the end of October 2023, the Federal Republic delivered 49 “Gepard”. At the end of May 2023, an American arms dealer received an order from the Pentagon to repair 50 additional “Cheetah” tanks from Jordan’s stocks for delivery to Ukraine by May 2024 at the latest. This delivery is now being completed.

In addition to the revitalization of the vehicles, which are still functional in almost no army, conversion is an essential part of the delivery preparations: For example, the fire control systems and the manuals have to be translated into Cyrillic. The manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann also had to put together a maintenance package consisting of special tools for repairs. The industry also had to shoulder most of the training, as Inspector General Eberhard Zorn said in the podcast From government circles made it clear: Since the dissolution of the army’s anti-aircraft defense system, the Bundeswehr has lost these competencies. When asked by MP Dirk Spaniel (AfD), the federal government replied in May 2022 that it did not know who else in the Bundeswehr could train on the “Cheetah” and how long it would take. The responsibility for time and personnel “is fundamentally the responsibility of the industry,” said Parliamentary State Secretary Siemtje Möller. A year earlier, according to information from the Bundeswehr, Time A little more than 600 former members of the army air defense service actively served and could theoretically have taken over the training.

“Cheetah”: Guarantor of Russia’s high drone losses

In fact, the emergency solution turned out to be a hit. The “Cheetah” proved to be more effective in shooting down the “Shahed-136” drones in Ukraine than the Soviet anti-aircraft guns and systems similar to the “Cheetah”. The “Cheetah” is also considered to be more cost-effective than expensive missiles: the bullet almost passes for a bargain; But only in comparison: ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall charges Ukraine 560 euros per shot for the “Cheetah”. In comparison: the German battle tank “Leopard” sends 9,000 euros down the chimney with every grenade. However: The “Cheetah” squanders around 620,000 euros from its two automatic cannons. Per minute.

For Ukraine, the “Cheetah” is considered the most effective weapon in the war against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. The tactic of constantly flying swarms of drones remains Russia’s major offensive against Ukraine’s defense budget. However, every “cheetah” in Ukraine is also an asset for the Western armed forces. As the tank battles and skirmishes between the trenches show, the war is becoming more fragmented: the do-it-yourself drones that whir in en masse and swarm at the target would simply financially ruin the rocket-based anti-aircraft defense system. In the future, the focus of mobile air defense will be on protection against unmanned missiles at a combat distance of up to six kilometers. Here the Bundeswehr is almost completely at a loss, especially against mini drones.

The rhetorical assault by Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) using the adjective “war-ready” is surprising. He wants to make the Bundeswehr the “backbone of European security”; it should become “a long-term and reliable cornerstone of conventional defense in Europe,” as he says. When it comes to aviation security, Pistorius is pretty much starting from scratch: the Bundeswehr calls its modern, strongest weapon against drones “Ocelot” – that’s more of a bigger cat; It becomes mobile thanks to the small “Wiesel” armored personnel carrier. The “cheetah” takes its name from the fastest mammal on earth; No matter how old the big cat is, it remains impressive and awe-inspiring.