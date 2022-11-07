Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter” that Ukraine received more air defense systems from the West on Monday.
“Look who’s here!” Reznikov wrote. And he published pictures of the ground-based air defense systems “Nasams” and “Aspeed” made in the United States and Italy.
“We will continue to use them to shoot down targets,” Reznikov added.
The Ukrainian minister thanked Norway, Spain and the United States for handing over these systems.
Ukraine had made many calls to NATO countries to provide him with anti-aircraft systems.
