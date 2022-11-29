Ukraine announced today, Tuesday, that it had received missile launcher systems from France, adding to its arsenal of long-range artillery.
“Missile launchers from France have arrived in Ukraine! The Ukrainian army is now stronger,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
The launchers, which France delivered, are the fourth advanced type of missile launch systems, after Himars, M270 and Mars 11, which Ukraine had previously received from Western countries.
The range of these launchers is about 70 km.
Kyiv wants more long-range weapons and air defense systems.
Two weeks ago, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecorno announced the delivery of two French missile launchers to Ukraine, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.
Locorno said that France would send two batteries of the “Crueltal” air defense system, and “is studying a request from Ukraine for the necessary radars to monitor the strikes.”
France also plans to train 2,000 of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers the European Union has promised to train.
