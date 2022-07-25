Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz, Lukas Zigo

The situation in the Ukraine war continues to deteriorate – militarily, humanitarian and diplomatically: the news ticker on Monday, July 25th.

Russian soldiers torture civilians: Human Rights Watch report

Human Rights Watch report Fighting in Donbass: New details on the military situation

New details on the military situation Editor’s note: All news about Ukraine conflict read in this news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

+++ 7.10 p.m.: Five months after the Russian attack, Ukraine received the first Gepard anti-aircraft tanks from Germany. “Today the first three cheetahs officially arrived,” Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Ukrainian television on Monday.

A Gepard anti-aircraft tank drives across the terrain at the military training area in Munster during the information training exercise “The Army in Action”. In July, Ukraine will receive the first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft gun tanks from German industry stocks. © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

According to Resnikov, several tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were handed over with the three anti-aircraft gun tanks. Twelve more Gepard tanks are expected. The delivery is based on an agreement with the Secretary of Defense Christina Lambrecht (SPD) from May.

War in Ukraine: Selenskyj dismisses next senior official – Russian soldiers torture civilian population

+++ 5.15 p.m.: After the Russian rocket attacks on the port of Odessa on the Black Sea, Moscow sees no obstacles to exporting millions of tons of Ukrainian grain. The rockets hit the part of the port used for military purposes and thus at a “significant distance” from the grain silos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during his trip to Africa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. From the Russian side, nothing stands in the way of fulfilling Friday’s Istanbul agreement, he said. At the same time, Lavrov made it clear that such an attack could happen again at any time. According to Lavrov, Russia did not make any commitments in the Istanbul agreement “that would prohibit us from continuing special military operations and destroying military infrastructure and other military targets.” Russia only calls the war of aggression against Ukraine a “military special operation”.

+++ 4.45 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council Demchenko. This emerges from a message on the President’s website. So far it is unclear what the reasons for this are. According to a report by the news portal, Demnchenko sat down Kyiv Independent for signing the so-called Kharkiv Accords in 2010. These are said to have favored the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. This cannot be verified independently.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / Zuma Wire / Imago Images

+++ 3 p.m.: A Russian collaborator with the Russian armed forces was apparently arrested in Kyiv. Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reported, the 41-year-old is said to have sent numerous photos of the deployment routes of Ukrainian troops to Moscow since April 2022. According to the report, he is accused of having passed on information about a contact in the occupied territories to Russia. The information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Apparently 50 Russian ammunition depots destroyed

+++ 2 p.m.: According to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots with US precision missiles. “This breaks their supply chains and deprives them of their ability to actively fight and take our forces under heavy artillery fire,” Reznikov said on Ukrainian TV. This proves the growing influence of the US-supplied mobile multiple rocket launchers “Himars” on the fighting. Resnikov’s statements are not independently verifiable.

+++ 12.15 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian secret service, the notorious Berkut riot police in the Russian army are also deployed in Kherson. According to a situation report, this should now break the resistance in occupied areas such as Cherson. However, this cannot be verified independently. In 2014, the Berkut units, once subordinate to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, were involved in the crackdown on pro-European protests in Ukraine. After the flight of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, the government in Kyiv dissolved them. However, the special unit was still welcome in Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia.

+++ 11.00 a.m.: What the human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” reports (see update from 10.15 a.m.) is also confirmed by the Ukrainian security service. The Kyiv Independent news portal reports that Russian troops torture civilians. According to the report, this primarily affects the Cherson region. “Victims are subjected to psychological pressure, violence and death threats,” Ukraine’s Security Service said on Monday. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine War News: Russian Soldiers Torture Civilians

+++ 10.15 a.m.: Russian troops torture and kidnap civilians in the occupied areas of Kherson and Zaporizhia. This is the conclusion reached by the human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” in one go report. It states that Russian soldiers in the regions “tortured, unlawfully arrested and forcibly disappeared civilians”. Prisoners of war are subjected to numerous methods of torture in Ukraine.

+++ 9.30 a.m.: According to an assessment by the British Ministry of Defense, Russia faces the dilemma of either “providing resources for the offensive in eastern Ukraine or strengthening defenses in the west”. According to the situation report, the ministry also identified a facility for the conversion and refurbishment of military vehicles with at least 300 damaged vehicles in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. However, this cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Heavy fighting in the Donbass

+++ 08.45 a.m.: Heavy fighting appears to be continuing in the Donbass. This was announced by the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on Monday morning. Armed forces are particularly involved in clashes to the east and south-east of the conurbation between the cities of Slovjansk and Kramatorsk (Donetsk Oblast). “The enemy is launching an attack not far from Spirne, fighting is continuing,” the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report. This cannot be verified independently.

+++ 08.00 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has published figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, almost 40,000 soldiers have already fallen.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is probably building up volunteer battalions

First report from Monday, July 25, 7 a.m.: Kyiv/Moscow – The US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) assumes that the Kremlin will continue to build up regional volunteer battalions. According to the ISW, Russia “uses the recruitment efforts of private military companies to generate combat power,” noting that the Wagner group is actively recruiting for deployment in Ukraine. The ISW also reports that Russian forces have carried out ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk, east of Siverk, south of Bakhmut and in Kherson Oblast. The information cannot be independently verified. (do with dpa/AFP)