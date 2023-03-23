Friday, March 24, 2023
Ukraine receives first four fighter jets since war began

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in World
Ukraine receives first four fighter jets since war began


rafale
Photo:

Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir

The Slovak Defense Ministry spokeswoman said nine more would arrive in the coming weeks.

Slovakia announced on Thursday that it had delivered to Ukraine a first batch of four MiG-29 fighters, out of a total of 13 promised, said a spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry.

“The first four MiG-29 fighter jets have been safely delivered to the Ukrainian armed forces,” Martina Kakascikova said in a statement, adding that the remaining nine devices will be delivered “in the coming weeks.”

Slovakia announced last Friday that it would deliver these Soviet-designed fighters to Ukraine, to help defend it against Russian invasion.

It was the second NATO member country to make this announcement.after Poland reported the upcoming delivery of another four MiG-29 fighters to Ukrainian forces.

These are the Mig-29 fighters that Slovakia delivered to Ukraine.

Photo:

RADOSLAW JOZWIAK / AFP

Slovakia will replace those aircraft with North American F-16s no later than January 2024. Bratislava decided last year to stop using its MiGs, pBecause its maintenance depends on Russian companies and operators.

Since then, the Czech Republic and Poland have assumed the protection of their airspace. On Thursday, Slovakia revealed that it had received a US offer from weapons for 1,000 million dollars, at a discount, as compensation for his promise to donate 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

As specified by the Slovak government, it will only have to pay about 340 million dollars for this weapons package, which includes 12 new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters, with accessories, training for pilots and technicians, and more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. .

AFP

