The first batch of American vaccine against coronavirus from Pfizer in the volume of 117 thousand doses has arrived in Ukraine. This is reported by UNIAN.

The planes with the cargo landed at the Kiev airport on the morning of Friday, April 16. The party was transferred to the republic within the framework of the global COVAX mechanism, which deals with the distribution of vaccines. It is noted that the drug will be delivered to all regions of the country within 24 hours, and they will begin to vaccinate citizens on April 18.

In total, Ukraine can count on the supply of more than one million doses of Pfizer from the United States. Most of them will be sent to the country by the end of June.

Earlier, the signing of a major contract for the supply of Pfizer was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He called this event important for all Ukrainians and explained that the agreement would not have been concluded without the personal intervention of the head of the company, Albert Burla, who promised the president to do “everything possible and impossible” to help the country.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine began on February 24. The day before, the republic received the first batch of Covishield, which is manufactured in India under a license from AstraZeneca. According to the latest data, more than 1.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. On March 4, the government announced the beginning of the third wave of the spread of the infection. By early April, the country came out on top in Europe in terms of the number of new cases of the disease.