The first batch of F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies has arrived in Ukraine, in a long-awaited move.

The deadline for the transfer of the American aircraft was the end of this month and the deadline was met, Bloomberg News Agency quoted informed sources as saying. The number of fighters is limited and the sources said it is not yet clear whether Ukrainian pilots, who have been trained by their Western allies in recent months, will be able to use the fighters immediately or whether the process will take longer. Diana Davtyan, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, declined to comment. It took a year for the fighters to arrive in Ukraine, as US President Joe Biden had reversed his opposition to sending F-16 fighters to Kiev in May 2023 after repeated appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO allies to allow them to be sent.