Big announcement at the NATO summit: Western F-16 fighter jets are to be deployed in the Ukraine war this summer.

Washington, DC – This summer, the F-16 fighter jets promised by foreign partners are to be deployed in Ukraine to defend against the Russian war of aggression. The transfer of the jets is already underway, the USA, the Netherlands and Denmark announced in a joint statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. (dpa)