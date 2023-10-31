Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukraine will receive the next major arms shipment from Germany to defend itself against Russian aggression. Among them is an urgently needed anti-aircraft system.

Kiev – Western observers thought they had identified a calculation by Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin when the war in Israel began. The Kremlin could assume that Kiev will soon receive fewer Western weapons in the Ukraine war because Tel Aviv now also needs to be supported, was the summary of the theory.

Ukraine War: Kiev receives additional Iris-T anti-aircraft defenses from Germany

This was supported by Slovakia’s announcement that it would no longer supply ammunition and weapons to Ukraine, but would only supply humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine in the future. Germany has now once again proven that Putin’s alleged calculations are unlikely to work.

Because: According to the website “List of military support services” the traffic light federal government (SPD, Greens and FDP), the Federal Republic has supplied the Ukrainian armed forces, in addition to plenty of ammunition for various types of weapons, in the past few days (as of October 31st), among other things, another state-of-the-art Iris-T air defense system. It is the third after the Ukrainians had already received two.

The effect on the war in Ukraine should be correspondingly clear. The federal government has decided “that with the Iris-T system, we will supply the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” That’s what Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said in the German Bundestag before the first delivery of an Iris-T in June 2022. “In this way, we are putting Ukraine in a position to protect an entire major city from Russian air raids,” the German head of government continued at the time.

Air defense for Ukraine: Germany supplies Kiev with third Iris-T system

Iris-T has apparently proven itself since then. As an example: at the beginning of May 2023, the Ukrainian Air Force stated in a YouTube video that the German Iris-T SLM air defense system had so far achieved 60 successful kills in 60 Russian missile attacks. The information cannot be independently verified. What is known is that Iris-T missiles, which have infrared target location and a radar-controlled proximity fuse, can be used to attack targets with a range of up to 25 kilometers. This applies to both fighter jets and individual missiles.

What’s not cheap: According to the international Stockholm Peace Institute SIPRI A single guided missile from the Lake Constance defense company Diehl Defense reportedly costs around 560,000 euros. The entire Iris-T system with radar and mobile launch pad on a truck trailer will cost around 137 million euros, according to André Frank from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy IFW in an interview with the Deutsche Welle (DW) estimated.

The Iris-T anti-aircraft system, here with a radar and two launch pads. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/ABACA

Anti-aircraft defense for Ukraine: Patriot system and Gepard tank for Kiev

That’s not all of the support: As the Bundeswehr announced on Monday (October 30th) (see tweet above), the Air Force has begun training a further 61 Ukrainian soldiers on the “Patriot” with the help of ten interpreters. It is the second training course on the ground-based anti-aircraft missile system after Germany delivered the first “Patriot” with two launchers to Ukraine in the spring and trained Ukrainian soldiers in its use.

At the beginning of October, Chancellor Scholz announced that Ukraine would receive a second Patriot air defense system from the Federal Republic to defend civil infrastructure against Russian air attacks that violate international law. Recently, Germany also delivered three additional Gepard anti-aircraft gun tanks. There were numbers 47 to 49. (pm)